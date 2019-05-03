Illegal South Bay pot shop had free ‘medicated popcorn’

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities raided and shut down an unlicensed South Bay marijuana dispensary Friday.

Police and code enforcement officers served a civil abatement warrant at Cannavista in the 400 block of Third Avenue in Chula Vista about 8:30 a.m., CVPD Capt. Phil Collum said.

This morning, Chula Vista Police helped shut down another illegal pot shop at 452 Third Avenue, across the street from an elementary school. There are no cannabis businesses yet approved in Chula Vista. Unlicensed cannabis businesses are illegal, and will be shut down. pic.twitter.com/ZO1zeeIoub — Chula Vista Police (@ChulaVistaPD) May 3, 2019

During the enforcement operation, the personnel confiscated “a significant amount of marijuana and cannabis-infused products,” according to Collum. There were no arrests.

The illicit business — operating within a block of an elementary school — generated “a number of complaints from the community,” Collum said.

Though Chula Vista approved regulation procedures for marijuana businesses in January, no such establishments have been licensed yet in the city, the police captain said.