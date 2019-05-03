Illegal South Bay pot shop had free ‘medicated popcorn’

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities raided and shut down an unlicensed South Bay marijuana dispensary Friday.
Police and code enforcement officers served a civil abatement warrant at Cannavista in the 400 block of Third Avenue in Chula Vista about 8:30 a.m., CVPD Capt. Phil Collum said.
During the enforcement operation, the personnel confiscated “a significant amount of marijuana and cannabis-infused products,” according to Collum. There were no arrests.
The illicit business — operating within a block of an elementary school — generated “a number of complaints from the community,” Collum said.
Though Chula Vista approved regulation procedures for marijuana businesses in January, no such establishments have been licensed yet in the city, the police captain said.