SAN DIEGO--This weekend at "Disney on Ice" you'll see you favorite characters from Cars, Toy Story 3, The Little Mermaid, and Frozen! Tabitha Lipkin has more!
Disney on Ice Presents “World of Enchantment” at Pechanga Arena
-
Belmont Park adds two new attractions just in time for spring break
-
SeaWorld San Diego celebrating World Penguin Day!
-
Newly renovated Inn at Moonlight Beach takes wellness to a new level
-
United Nations celebrating International Day of Sport for Development and Peace
-
15th Annual Concours D’Elegance in La Jolla This Weekend
-
-
Tabitha Lipkin takes a dive at Turtle Reef with SeaWorld San Diego
-
“Better for you booze” with Boochcraft
-
Trips and tricks to be festival ready for Coachella and Stagecoach
-
San Diego Humane Society looking for kitten fosters
-
Beekeeping with Girl Next Door Honey
-
-
New Orleans-style eatery Louisiana Purchase opens in North Park
-
Celebrating International Dance Day at Neisha’s in Chula Vista
-
La Costa Canyon High School “Addams Family” Production