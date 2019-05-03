Brush fire burning in rural North County

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire was burning in rural North County Friday afternoon.
The blaze was reported off De Luz Road near Tenaja Truck Trail, not far from the unincorporated De Luz area and about 10 miles north of Fallbrook. The flames broke out around 4 p.m. and had burned about one-and-a-half acres by 5 p.m. There was no threat to Fallbrook, according to North County Fire.
Cal Fire crews were called to help fight the flames, and the department said the fire was spreading slowly. No evacuations were ordered.
The blaze was stopped from spreading any further by 5:30 p.m., Cal Fire said. Crews planned to work in the area for a few more hours.
It was the second fire reported in the county Friday, after a helicopter made quick work of a small blaze in Santee around 3 p.m.