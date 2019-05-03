Brush fire burning in rural North County

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire was burning in rural North County Friday afternoon.

There is currently a brush fire on De Luz Road just north of Tenaja Truck Trail. @CALFIRESANDIEGO units are on scene and North County Fire is enroute. The fire is currently 1/2 acre. No threat to Fallbrook. — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) May 3, 2019

The blaze was reported off De Luz Road near Tenaja Truck Trail, not far from the unincorporated De Luz area and about 10 miles north of Fallbrook. The flames broke out around 4 p.m. and had burned about one-and-a-half acres by 5 p.m. There was no threat to Fallbrook, according to North County Fire.

Cal Fire crews were called to help fight the flames, and the department said the fire was spreading slowly. No evacuations were ordered.

.@calfiresandiego is at scene of a 1 acre vegetation fire near the 40k block of De Luz Rd in the community of De Luz. The fire has a slow rate of spread and no evacuations have been ordered. pic.twitter.com/jj4AAtzhUh — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 3, 2019

The blaze was stopped from spreading any further by 5:30 p.m., Cal Fire said. Crews planned to work in the area for a few more hours.

It was the second fire reported in the county Friday, after a helicopter made quick work of a small blaze in Santee around 3 p.m.