14-year-old hit, killed by car outside East County elementary school

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A 14-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car in Lemon Grove Friday evening, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The teen was hit near San Miguel Elementary School, near Massachusetts Avenue and San Miguel Avenue, around 6:30 p.m. The boy was rushed to Rady Children’s Hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries, sheriff’s officials said.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative, investigators said. Drugs or alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash.

Anyone with information was asked to reach out to Lemon Grove Traffic Division at 619-337-2000.