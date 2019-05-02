Synagogue shooting hero makes first public comments

WASHINGTON -- One of the heroes of the Poway synagogue shooting, Border Patrol Agent Jonathan Morales, spoke publicly about the deadly attack at Congregation Chabad for the first time Thursday in the White House Rose Garden.
Morales, who was off duty, was inside the temple Saturday when a gunman opened fire. He ran after the gunman as he fled and fired shots at his car, hitting the vehicle but not the driver.
Morales spoke during a Rose Garden ceremony celebrating the National Day of Prayer. President Trump invited Morales, along with Oscar Stewart, another member of the congregation who chased the gunman from the temple, and Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who was wounded in the attack, to speak at the ceremony.
Morales made a brief statement;
"I'm a Border Patrol agent assigned to the El Centro station, El Centro sector in California. Like President Trump said, we were celebrating our last day of Passover, it's supposed to be a joyous, festive event. We were attacked with our backs turned. Some brave people stood up in front of this person and we ended the situation the best we could with the resources we had.
"I'd like to use a quote: 'In order to fight these random acts of violence we must continue to do random acts of kindness.' All of us must keep doing [good deeds], and we will overcome this evilness."