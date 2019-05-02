Synagogue shooting hero makes first public comments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- One of the heroes of the Poway synagogue shooting, Border Patrol Agent Jonathan Morales, spoke publicly about the deadly attack at Congregation Chabad for the first time Thursday in the White House Rose Garden.

Morales, who was off duty, was inside the temple Saturday when a gunman opened fire. He ran after the gunman as he fled and fired shots at his car, hitting the vehicle but not the driver.

In order to fight these random acts of violence we must continue to do random acts of kindness. Morales spoke during a Rose Garden ceremony celebrating the National Day of Prayer. President Trump invited Morales, along with Oscar Stewart, another member of the congregation who chased the gunman from the temple, and Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who was wounded in the attack, to speak at the ceremony.

Morales made a brief statement;