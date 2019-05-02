Sheriff’s helicopter joins East County manhunt

LA MESA, Calif. — Authorities were searching for a “suspicious” man on the ground and by helicopter in La Mesa Thursday night.

Just after 10 p.m., La Mesa Police Department said they were searching for the man near Grossmont Center. He was described as a black male with a blue shirt, brown pants and “possibly a handgun.” He is with two white men, according to police.

A sheriff’s helicopter was helping officers search.

Sheriffs helicopter assisting La Mesa Police near 5500 Grossmont Center Dr, looking for a suspicious male. https://t.co/wzuipa0anQ — La Mesa PD (@LaMesaPD) May 3, 2019

Officials asked anyone who spots the group to call 911.

Around 10:30 p.m., officials said they were calling off the search and leaving the area. The man had not been found.