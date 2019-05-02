Sheriff’s helicopter joins East County manhunt

Posted 10:24 PM, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 10:27PM, May 2, 2019

LA MESA, Calif. — Authorities were searching for a “suspicious” man on the ground and by helicopter in La Mesa Thursday night.

Just after 10 p.m., La Mesa Police Department said they were searching for the man near Grossmont Center. He was described as a black male with a blue shirt, brown pants and “possibly a handgun.” He is with two white men, according to police.

A sheriff’s helicopter was helping officers search.

Officials asked anyone who spots the group to call 911.

Around 10:30 p.m., officials said they were calling off the search and leaving the area. The man had not been found.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.