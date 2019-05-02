Man dead after shooting near Alvarado Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting in the College Area Thursday morning. It happened in the 6600 block of Alvarado Road near the Alvarado Hospital and trolley station.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

Officers are looking for three suspects. They are being described as black men wearing ripped jeans and black t-shirts. They were last seen running southbound on Reservoir Drive.

Update: The victim tragically passed away in this shooting. @SanDiegoPD Homicide Unit will be investigating. Expect delays in the area for several hours. Please avoid the area. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 2, 2019

#SanDiegoPD Eastern Division is responding to a shooting in the 6600 block of Alvarado Road. Please avoid the area, check back for updates. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 2, 2019

