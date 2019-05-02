Man dead after shooting near Alvarado Hospital

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting in the College Area Thursday morning. It happened in the 6600 block of Alvarado Road near the Alvarado Hospital and trolley station.
The man was taken to the hospital where he died.
Officers are looking for three suspects. They are being described as black men wearing ripped jeans and black t-shirts. They were last seen running southbound on Reservoir Drive.
We will update this developing story as we get more details.
32.776466 -117.057254