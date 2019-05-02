Man suspected of slashing neighbor’s ear

SAN DIEGO — A 34-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday evening with injuries he suffered in a stabbing in University Heights and a 25-year-old neighbor was arrested on suspicion of committing the attack.

The victim got into a shouting match with his neighbor in the 2200 block of El Cajon Boulevard about 8:30 p.m. and the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim in an ear, causing a deep cut, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as Jesus Alejandro Rodriguez-Venegas, ran from the scene, but was arrested at his house a short time later, Heims said.

Anyone with information about this stabbing was asked to call SDPD Western Division detectives at 619-692-4800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.