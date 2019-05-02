Man robs South Bay credit union

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police are trying to track down a man who robbed a South Bay credit union Thursday.

The robbery happened just before noon at the California Coast Credit Union on east H Street in Chula Vista.

Today at approximately 11:55 am, a lone male robbed the California Coast Credit Union, 386 E. H St, Chula Vista, CA. if you have any information about this robbery or the identity of the robber, please call the FBI at 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324). pic.twitter.com/tmEy3q6KSB — FBI San Diego (@FBISanDiego) May 2, 2019

FBI San Diego released photos and a description of the man, who they said had dark skin and black hair. The man, who was possibly Somali, was in his late 20s or early 30s, stood about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build, and wore a black “Jordan” brand jacket with a grey beanie.

The robber is described as a dark skinned male, possibly Somali, black hair, late 20’s to early 30's , standing approximately 5’10" tall, with a medium build, wearing a black "Jordan" brand jacket, and grey beanie cap. Call 1-800-CALLFBI or Crime Stoppers 888-580-8477 pic.twitter.com/ztNcskHuSR — FBI San Diego (@FBISanDiego) May 3, 2019

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call 1-800-CALLFBI or to contact CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.