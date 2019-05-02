Man robs South Bay credit union

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police are trying to track down a man who robbed a South Bay credit union Thursday.

The robbery happened just before noon at the California Coast Credit Union on east H Street in Chula Vista.

FBI San Diego released photos and a description of the man, who they said had dark skin and black hair. The man, who was possibly Somali, was in his late 20s or early 30s, stood about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build, and wore a black “Jordan” brand jacket with a grey beanie.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call 1-800-CALLFBI or to contact CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.

