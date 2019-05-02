Man hospitalized after being shot by police officer

LA MESA, Calif. – Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning after a man was shot by an officer in La Mesa.
The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. in the 7900 block of Rainey Street near Samuel Street.
According to La Mesa Police, they received a call about a trespasser and the homeowner wanted him removed. When officers arrived, they found the suspect inside the home with a knife. One of the officers fired 3 shots, hitting the suspect in the hand and shoulder. The suspect was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital, where he is expected to survive. The homeowner was not injured.
La Mesa police are asking the public to avoid the area while they continue to investigate.
