Man hospitalized after being shot by police officer

LA MESA, Calif. – Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning after a man was shot by an officer in La Mesa.

The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. in the 7900 block of Rainey Street near Samuel Street.

According to La Mesa Police, they received a call about a trespasser and the homeowner wanted him removed. When officers arrived, they found the suspect inside the home with a knife. One of the officers fired 3 shots, hitting the suspect in the hand and shoulder. The suspect was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital, where he is expected to survive. The homeowner was not injured.

La Mesa police are asking the public to avoid the area while they continue to investigate.

Update: La Mesa Police say they got a call about a trespasser at a home and the homeowner wanted the person removed. When officers arrived the suspect was inside the home armed with a knife. At some point, one of the officers fired 3 shots hitting the suspect.

The suspect was hit twice. He was taken to the hospital.Police say they are unsure how the suspect knew the homeowner but they are not related or a resident.

