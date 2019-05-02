Change ‘brewing’ after unlikely investors save historic OB hardware store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – After 99 years in business, it looked like Ocean Beach Hardware would have to close up shop just months before it hit the centennial mark.

“It was just a hit we weren’t willing to let the town take,” Mike Deemedio, a local, told FOX 5.

Along with another investor, also named Mike, the "two Mike's" decided to buy the shop, despite having very little experience in the hardware industry.

“We were very blessed when they came in,” said Dottie, a worker who has been at the shop since retiring 30 years ago. Prior to that, Dottie taught for 30 years, but she grew up in the hardware industry as a young girl. So, Deemedio does not have to go far to get some help if he needs it.

“He didn’t know much about plumbing,” Dottie joked, with a laugh.

Deemedio knows the store will have to change its gameplan if they hope to keep it open for years to come. “We are going to add some lumber, and garden departments,” he said. But the big change will be adding home brewing equipment.

“OB home brewing has become a big part of town,” he told FOX 5. “I know there are a lot of home brewers in town, so we are going to try and serve those people.”

Deemedio also said they are looking into the possibility of adding a speakeasy to the back of the shop. Safe to say, it will be a hardware store unlike many others.