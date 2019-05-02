× Average San Diego County gas price rises to highest amount since 2015

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose three-tenths of a cent Thursday to $4.092, its highest amount since July 28, 2015, one day after increasing four-tenths of a cent.

The average price is 2.9 cents more than one week ago, 45.8 cents higher than one month ago and 43 cents greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

“Price averages in the region have not moved up too much in the last several days but they are not coming down either due to continued refinery production problems,” Marie Montgomery of the Automobile Club of Southern California told City News Service.

“Once refineries start coming back online, the prices should start to come down. The expectation would be that refineries would be up and running at full capacity sometime in May, but that all depends on the extent of needed repairs.”