Police search for OB murder suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Police were searching for a murder suspect after a woman was found dead in her Ocean Beach garage Wednesday morning.

#BREAKING: homicide investigation underway right now in OB. Streets blocked off in area of Bacon & Niagara. @SanDiegoPD searching for person of interest. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/xXnLeytO7K — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) May 1, 2019

Officers were seen surrounding the home, on Niagara Avenue near the OB Pier, after investigators said a man called for a welfare check on his mother around 1 a.m.

After finding the woman's body, police said they were investigating her death as a murder

36-year-old Daniel Chase McKibben, saw his brother running from the home but eventually lost sight of him.

Bacon Street and Niagara Avenue were shut down in the immediate area for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.