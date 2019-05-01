San Diego Unified prepares for later start times at high schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Parents were invited to the Scripps Ranch High School library Wednesday evening to hear about the Healthy Start Times program that is being implemented at all district high schools.

Starting with the 2020-2021 school year, class start times are being pushed back to start anywhere from 8:35 to 9:05 a.m. -- much later than current start times.

In the case of La Jolla High School and two other schools, the new start times are set to begin with the coming school year.

The district says Healthy Start Times is an "important initiative that promotes health, safety and the emotional well being of our students through research-based practices."

Board Vice President John Lee Evans says the program is long overdue.

"I see this as a public health issue just like vaccinations. This is important to the health of teenagers," said Evans.

Evans says the data shows most teens are sleep deprived -- something that leads to more accidents, more athletic injuries and lower achievement in the class.

The district will stage other informational meetings throughout the district in the coming weeks to expose parents to the merits of the later start times.