New Orleans style eatery “Louisiana Purchase” opens on the edge of North Park

Posted 11:01 AM, May 1, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO-- It's a New Orleans style eatery complete with Voo Doo cocktails and southern flavor! Tabitha Lipkin joins us from North Park with more!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.