Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV

RAMONA, Calif. — A motorcyclist riding recklessly on a rural roadway near Ramona was killed in a collision with an SUV Wednesday afternoon.

The man was headed east on San Vicente Road in the San Diego Country Estates area at a high speed when his 2001 Yamaha R-1 hit the driver’s side of a 2018 Lincoln sport utility vehicle that entered the roadway from Vista Vicente Drive shortly before 1 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene of the accident, despite the efforts of motorists and paramedics to resuscitate him, CHP public affairs Officer Jeff Christy said.

According to witnesses, the rider — who was wearing a helmet — was doing wheelies and veering dangerously around slower-moving eastbound vehicles just prior to the crash.