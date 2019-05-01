Memorial grows outside Poway synagogue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWAY, Calif. -- Memorials, made up primarily of flowers, continue to grow outside the Poway synagogue where police say a 19-year-old man opened, fire killing a woman and wounding three others Saturday.

Since the shooting, people have felt compelled to visit, often dropping off flowers in honor of the victims. "I just felt I had to pay my respects to her and her family," Alison Burningham, a recent visitor, told FOX 5. Burningham said she attended the same schools as Lori Kaye, the woman killed inside the synagogue.

Others knelt at the memorial and said a prayer. Steve Freed, who came from Oceanside, said he just wanted to visit the site and reflect. "I just spent 15 minutes looking at the flowers. It was really really hard; it's been very painful for me," Freed said.