Man accused of murdering brother at trailer park faces judge

EL CAJON, Calif. — Murder and attempted murder charges were filed Wednesday against a man accused of killing his brother and wounding another man during a shooting at a Lakeside trailer park last week.

Felix Joseph Hernandez, 50, is charged in the Friday afternoon slaying of his brother, George Hernandez, 65, who was found mortally wounded in a residence at the Pana-Rama Mobile Home Estates, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies responded to a report of gunfire at the mobile home park shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday, where medics pronounced the older Hernandez dead at the scene.

Another gunshot victim, Elwin Downs, also 65, was discovered in a parking lot at the trailer park just north of Interstate 8, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Michael Blevins said.

Before being taken to a hospital, Downs identified the slain man’s brother as the alleged shooter. Witnesses told investigators Felix Hernandez fled the area in a vehicle following the gunfire.

“A short time later, (the suspect) returned to the mobile home park,” Blevins said. “He was taken into custody by deputies at the scene.”

Medics took Downs to a trauma center, where he underwent treatment, according to Blevins.

Authorities have disclosed no suspected motive for the shooting.

Hernandez, who faces 100 years to life in prison if convicted of murder, attempted murder, and firearm allegations, pleaded not guilty to all counts Wednesday afternoon in an El Cajon courtroom.

He’s being held without bail and is due back in court May 17 for a readiness conference.