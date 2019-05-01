Hundreds march downtown for International Workers Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Thousands of workers across the country, including in San Diego, marched together Wednesday for International Workers Day.

The local march started along 6th Avenue and B Street. From there, hundreds of people walked to Chicano Park, making a lot of noise along the way. Protestors called for more jobs, higher pay, better benefits and equal opportunity.

Esther Lopez said she works for a grocery chain and is fighting for her benefits and better wages.

“I work really hard to have this American dream and to be able to lose it is scary. I mean ,where am I going to be living at? The apartments are crazy high. I was blessed enough to be able to purchase a home way back when and to lose it now because I can’t afford it would be crazy,” Lopez said.

Taking part in the demonstration were people from different industries. Among the crowds were teachers, nurses, construction workers and security guards.

“Take a look at how much income goes to the company and then how much of that goes to the employees. If the employees that are working for that company aren’t able to survive, afford a house, support their children, perhaps even send their kids to college, pay for health and so forth. If that can’t be done then that’s the problem,” protestor Brandon Beck said.

Workers are demanding a solution so they can stay in the cities they love.

“There’s too many red flags. There’s too many symptoms. What’s the problem? Employers need to start taking care of their employees,” Beck said.

The movement, known as May Day, is held every year on May 1. It is also a day where workers celebrate progress that has been made that they fought for.