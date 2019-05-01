SAN DIEGO -- George Lopez joined FOX 5's Raoul Martinez for an interview about the new film "El Chicano."
George Lopez chats with FOX 5 about new film ‘El Chicano’
-
Superheroes descend on Balboa Park for 15th Race For Autism
-
Man stabbed, teen injured in separate fights outside Chicano Park Day
-
J.Lo and A-Rod are engaged
-
Esteemed ‘Boyz N the Hood’ director John Singleton dead at 51
-
WATCH: FOX 5 takes a ride through history with the Blue Angels
-
-
Witness testifies he, El Chapo’s wife and sons helped coordinate kingpin’s last prison escape
-
Oceanside students design shoe for Vans competition
-
Rep. Duncan Hunter speaks with FOX 5 after joining Trump at border
-
Barbershop owner’s family seeks answers after shooting
-
Community finishes murdered dad’s dream project for daughters
-
-
Watch the Legion play Rugby United
-
Trial begins for sailor in deadly plunge from Coronado Bridge
-
Sons of ‘El Chapo’ charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs into U.S.