Biker dies after crashing into light pole

SAN DIEGO — A 48-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a light pole in the La Presa neighborhood north of Sweetwater Reservoir, authorities said.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on Jamacha Boulevard just east of Omega Street, California Highway Patrol Officer Jeff Christy said.

The 48-year-old man was riding his 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Jamacha Boulevard when he failed to negotiate a leftward curve in the roadway and crashed into a light pole on the right shoulder, Christy said.

A witness told investigators the man was traveling at a high speed at the time of the crash, the officer said.

The victim, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene, Christy said.