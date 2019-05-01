Biker dies after crashing into light pole

Posted 10:51 AM, May 1, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — A 48-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a light pole in the La Presa neighborhood north of Sweetwater Reservoir, authorities said.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on Jamacha Boulevard just east of Omega Street, California Highway Patrol Officer Jeff Christy said.

The 48-year-old man was riding his 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Jamacha Boulevard when he failed to negotiate a leftward curve in the roadway and crashed into a light pole on the right shoulder, Christy said.

A witness told investigators the man was traveling at a high speed at the time of the crash, the officer said.

The victim, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene, Christy said.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.