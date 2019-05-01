Beekeeping with “Girl Next Door Honey”

Posted 9:52 AM, May 1, 2019, by , Updated at 10:01AM, May 1, 2019

SAN DIEGO -- "Girl Next Door Honey" is an educational beekeeping business which aims to focus on sustainable, alternative beekeeping practices designed for anyone! Tabitha Lipkin joins us from the South Bay with more...

Classes HERE!

