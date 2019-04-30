Woman badly injured after getting hit by car in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO — A 26-year-old woman suffered serious injuries this morning when she was struck by a car while attempting to cross a Barrio Logan street, police said.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of South 28th Street and Harbor Drive, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A 60-year-old man was behind the wheel of a 2006 Volkswagen sedan traveling eastbound on Harbor Drive when the 26-year-old woman attempted to cross Harbor Drive heading north and the car struck her in the left lane, Buttle said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a fractured pelvis, which was not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Buttle said.