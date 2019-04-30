Woman rushed to hospital after PB car crash

SAN DIEGO — A woman suffered serious injuries Tuesday morning in a solo vehicle crash on a Pacific Beach street, police said.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Garnet Avenue, just west of Interstate 5, San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

The motorist, whose name and age were not immediately available, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, he said.

Traffic detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.