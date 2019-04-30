Main break leaves some Pacific Beach residents without water

SAN DIEGO — A broken water main left some Pacific Beach residents without water Tuesday evening.

A contractor was working on a water main replacement project when a connection came apart, according to city spokesperson Arian Collins. The water main was shut down to make the repair.

Seven customers were without water service, Collins said. It was not yet known when service would be restored.

San Diego police asked people to avoid the area of Vanitie Court and Mission Boulevard.

Water main break in the Pacific Beach community. Avoid the area of Vanitie Court and Mission Blvd. City crews working hard to get the area cleared pic.twitter.com/KXvDxex6k4 — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 1, 2019

