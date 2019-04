SAN DIEGO — Police say a parolee holed up inside a Sherman Heights home and refused to come out for officers Tuesday afternoon.

The standoff started around 3 p.m. at the home on Imperial Avenue and 19th Street. Some roads were closed in the immediate area.

Around 5 p.m., officers were seen patting down two men and placing them in handcuffs. It wasn’t immediately clear if they were connected to the standoff.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.