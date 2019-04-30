SANDAG crews to close I-805 connector ramps overnight for road work

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Construction crews will close two connector ramps to northbound Interstate 805 in south county Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday to accommodate ongoing road work, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.

Caltrans and SANDAG crews will close the westbound and eastbound ramps that connect state Route 54 to northbound Interstate 805 during the work hours. The closures are necessary to make safety improvements to the ramps at the interchange. According to SANDAG, residents who live near the interchange are advised to expect various construction noises and the use of heavy machinery during the nighttime work periods.

Crews will detour motorists on northbound I-805 who intend to get on Route 54 to Plaza Boulevard, then to southbound I-805. From there, motorists will be able to access eastbound and westbound Route 54 on southbound I-805.

The work is part of the $42 million I-805 South Corridor Enhancement Project series, which is intended to improve freeway traffic flows between E. Naples Street in Chula Vista and Route 54. Work crews plan to eventually make improvements to the Sweetwater River Bridge and finish the installation of sound wall segments along I-805 to quell noise pollution that affects residents living near the freeway.