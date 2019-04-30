Power outages reported in San Diego coastal areas

SAN DIEGO — More than 6,000 customers were without power from Point Loma to La Jolla in separate outages on Tuesday’s rainy day.

The unplanned outages were reported in Encinitas, coastal areas from La Jolla to Pacific Beach and Ocean Beach.

The outage in Encinitas impacted nearly 300 SDG&E customers and was estimated to be restored by 10:30 a.m.

The largest outage in Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla, Bird Rock, and Soledad Mountain was reported at 6:19 a.m. and was expected to be restored by 11:00 a.m.

The third reported outage affecting Ocean Beach and Point Loma impacted more than 1400 SDG&E and was estimated to restored by 10:00 a.m.

Check for updates on SDG&E’s outage map.