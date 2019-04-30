Authorities identify man killed in trailer park shooting

LAKESIDE, Calif. — Authorities Tuesday released the name of a man who was shot to death last week at an East County trailer park, allegedly by his younger brother.

Deputies responding to a report of gunfire at Pana-Rama Mobile Home Estates in Lakeside shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday found George Hernandez, 65, mortally wounded in a residence there, according to sheriff’s officials. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Another gunshot victim, Elwin Downs, also 65, was discovered in a parking lot at the trailer park just north of Interstate 8, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, Lt. Michael Blevins said.

Prior to being taken to a hospital, Downs identified the slain man’s brother, 50-year-old Felix Joseph Hernandez, as the alleged shooter. Witnesses told investigators Felix Hernandez fled the area in a vehicle following the gunfire.

“A short time later, (the suspect) returned to the mobile home park,” the lieutenant said. “He was taken into custody by deputies at the scene.”

Medics took Downs to a trauma center, where he is still undergoing treatment, according to Blevins.

Hernandez was booked into George Bailey Detention Facility on suspicion of murder and assault. He’s being without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities have disclosed no suspected motive for the shooting.

