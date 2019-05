VISTA, Calif. — A man died after he was hit by multiple vehicles Tuesday night in Vista.

The man, approximately 30 years old, was trying to cross the westbound lanes of state Route 78 near Melrose Drive around 8:20 p.m. when he was struck by two vehicles, said California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe.

The man was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.