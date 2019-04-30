‘Lions, Tigers, and Bears’ exotic animal sanctuary to hold annual fundraiser

View this post on Instagram

At @lionstigers_andbears this morning talking about the importance of true animal sanctuaries! @lionstigers_andbears is having their annual fundraiser on May 18th with special guest @whitneycummings! Check it out this morning on @fox5sandiego! Zulu, Arusha, & Louie were all rescues from performance industry... Now living in Alpine in a happy habitat! 🦁📺