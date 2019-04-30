‘Lions, Tigers, and Bears’ exotic animal sanctuary to hold annual fundraiser

SAN DIEGO -- Lions Tigers & Bears is the only animal sanctuary of its kind in San Diego County and is having a fundraiser to support abused and abandoned exotic animals. Tabitha Lipkin joins us from Alpine with more.

