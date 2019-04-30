‘Lions, Tigers, and Bears’ exotic animal sanctuary to hold annual fundraiser

SAN DIEGO -- Lions Tigers & Bears is the only animal sanctuary of its kind in San Diego County and is having a fundraiser to support abused and abandoned exotic animals. Tabitha Lipkin joins us from Alpine with more.
At Lions Tigers & Bears this morning talking about the importance of true animal sanctuaries! Lions Tigers & Bears is having their annual fundraiser on May 18th with special guest Whitney Cummings! Zulu, Arusha, & Louie were all rescues from performance industry... Now living in Alpine in a happy habitat!
Lions Tigers & Bears is 1 of 3 accredited exotic animal sanctuaries in California with over 65 rescues! It costs 10K MINIMUM to take care of one big cat a year!