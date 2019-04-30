Couple steals $1,600 worth of alcohol in baby stroller

CORONADO, Calif. — A couple was arrested after police say they stole $1,600 worth of alcohol from a Coronado grocery store and concealed their haul in a baby stroller.

Just before 9 p.m. Monday, the pair entered the Vons in the 800 block of Orange Avenue and started concealing bottles of alcohol in an empty baby stroller, according to Coronado police. A store employee called police to describe the couple and which way they went.

Officers found the suspects about a half a block away from the store. The pair was arrested on charges of burglary with conspiracy and were taken to jail.

