Average San Diego County gas price unchanged

Posted 6:07 AM, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 06:14AM, April 30, 2019

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was unchanged for the second time in three days, remaining at $4.085 Tuesday.

The average price is 2.3 cents more than one week ago, 47.6 cents higher than one month ago and 43.3 cents greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price dropped one-tenth of a cent on Monday and was unchanged on Sunday.

