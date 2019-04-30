2 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at University of North Carolina at Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At least two people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at University of North Carolina at Charlotte, according to WSOC.
One person has been taken into custody, WSOC reports. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are assisting university police in the case.
The university, which has 30,000 students, tweeted that buildings were being swept by law enforcement.
WSOC’s Joe Bruno reported the suspected shooter was a history student at the school:
