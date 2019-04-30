2 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at University of North Carolina at Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At least two people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at University of North Carolina at Charlotte, according to WSOC.

BREAKING UPDATE: Officials say 2 people are dead, 4 are hurt after a shooting at UNC Charlotte. https://t.co/9BUbMuKST3 — WSOCTV (@wsoctv) April 30, 2019

One person has been taken into custody, WSOC reports. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are assisting university police in the case.

NinerAlert: Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location. Monitor email and UNCC homepage. — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019

The university, which has 30,000 students, tweeted that buildings were being swept by law enforcement.

WSOC’s Joe Bruno reported the suspected shooter was a history student at the school:

We will update this breaking news story as we learn more.