15-year-old girl with autism missing, for second time

VISTA, Calif. -- A 15-year-old from Vista is missing again – nearly a week after she was reported missing the first time.

Abbey Motzer, 15, was last seen near East Bobier Drive in Vista at midnight Monday. Motzer was formally reported missing on April 19 but was found unharmed near her North County home, about 19 hours after she disappeared, authorities reported.

Motzer is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, with short blonde hair and blue eyes. She functions at a level similar to that of a 12-year-old, family members said. She is not on any medication and has a previous unreported history of walking away, according to police.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be is asked to contact authorities.

33.200037 -117.242536