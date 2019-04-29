Weekly Marine Corps Graduation

SAN DIEGO-- About 19-thousand Marines graduate from the Marine Corps Recruit Depot here in San Diego every year, and over 1-million have graduated from MCRD in the past 100 years! Tabitha Lipkin shares what graduation means for the graduates and families.
Today I was honored to attend breakfast at Brigadier General Ryan P. Heritage’s home at @mcrdsd and celebrate the graduation of hundreds of @marines! I also got to meet MCRDs newest recruit the little bulldog Manny (not on assignment for a few more weeks though)! What an incredible experience and day! Thank you @jgoldbeck ♥️