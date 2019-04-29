Weekly Marine Corps Graduation

Posted 11:47 AM, April 29, 2019

SAN DIEGO-- About 19-thousand Marines graduate from the Marine Corps Recruit Depot here in San Diego every year, and over 1-million have graduated from MCRD in the past 100 years! Tabitha Lipkin shares what graduation means for the graduates and families.

 

