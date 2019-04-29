Teen accused in synagogue shooting charged with murder, attempted murder, arson

SAN DIEGO — A 19-year-old man accused of opening fire inside a Poway synagogue on Saturday was charged Monday with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder, with hate crime allegations.

John T. Earnest was also charged with arson of a house of worship, in connection with a fire last month at an Escondido mosque.

The hate crime allegations make Earnest eligible for the death penalty, if prosecutors decide to pursue capital punishment. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon at the San Diego Central Courthouse.