Report: Terror plot targeting SoCal sites disrupted

LOS ANGELES — Federal and local law enforcement officials were expected Monday to announce the results of a major counterterrorism investigation, with one report indicating a suspect has been arrested in connection with an alleged terror plot targeting multiple sites in Southern California.

Citing two unnamed law enforcement officials, the Los Angeles Times reported the suspect was arrested on domestic terrorism charges. One official said the alleged plot involved “multiple targets,” but declined to elaborate.

A host of local and federal law enforcement authorities will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the results of what they described as a counterterrorism investigation. Among those expected to take part are U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna, FBI Special Agent in Charge Ryan Young, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore and representatives from other members of Joint Terrorism Task Force, including NCIS, the Long Beach Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.