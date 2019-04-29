Rain, thunderstorms possible in San Diego County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Gusty winds will buffet the San Diego County deserts and scattered showers are expected throughout the region Monday, meteorologists said.

The winds blowing to the west and southwest prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory for the county deserts that will last until 11 p.m. Monday evening.

The wind advisory signifies that sustained winds of at least 35 mph are expected, according to the NWS. Powerful winds could whip up sand and dust and create potentially hazardous driving conditions, especially for high- profile vehicles.

Wind speeds Monday are expected to range from 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 50 mph possible along desert slopes and into parts of the deserts, forecasters said.

A low-pressure system will also bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout San Diego County.

Scattered showers are possible throughout the day and rainfall totals could reach two-tenths of an inch in coastal and inland-valley areas, while up to a half-inch is expected in the county mountains and around one-tenth of an inch is expected in the deserts, forecasters said.

Thunderstorms will be possible throughout the county until this evening and the rain will leave the region by late Tuesday morning, NWS meteorologist Miguel Miller said.

High temperatures Monday will be 65 degrees at the beaches and inland, 64 in the western valleys, 49 to 58 in the mountains and 73 to 78 in the deserts.