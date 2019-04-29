Little change to gas prices in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped one-tenth of a cent Monday to $4.085, one day after being unchanged.

The decrease was the third in eight days after 33 increases in the 34- day period ending April 21 totaling 72 cents pushed the average price to its highest amount since July 30, 2015, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price also dropped two-tenths of a cent both last Monday and Thursday.

The average price is 2.5 cents more than one week ago, 49.1 cents higher than one month ago and 43.8 cents greater than one year ago.