Family: Director John Singleton being taken off life support

LOS ANGELES — Oscar nominated film director John Singleton will be taken off life support Monday, his family confirmed.

Singleton was put on life support after suffering a major stroke, his publicist said.

Fellow director Jordan Peele shared his condolences on Twitter. “His vision changed everything,” said Peele.

RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 29, 2019

Family of director John Singleton has released statement: “…our beloved son, father & friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off of life support today. This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with/careful counsel of John’s doctors” pic.twitter.com/Z3XBCPDrdB — T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) April 29, 2019

The publicist clarified the condition of the 51-year-old director after reports of his death emerged.

“John is still on life support,” she told the Los Angeles Times.

The Oscar-nominated director of 1991’s “Boyz n the Hood” was hospitalized in intensive care after suffering a stroke Wednesday.

“We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues,” his family said at the time.

Singleton, who also directed “Poetic Justice,” “Higher Learning,” “2 Fast 2 Furious” and the 2000 remake of “Shaft,” grew up in South Los Angeles, attended USC and produced the A&E documentary “L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later.”

He also co-created the FX series “Snowfall,” about the 1980s crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles. Its third season is scheduled to begin later this year.

Singleton’s daughter last week challenged his mother’s claim that the fillmmaker is in a coma, according to the celebrity news website TMZ.com

Cleopatra Singleton, 19, says in a sworn statement filed in Los Angeles Superior Court Friday that her father’s physicians are continuing to examine him to determine his condition, TMZ reported.

Cleopatra Singleton also maintains her father is improving daily, according to TMZ.

Cleopatra Singleton alleges her father’s mother, Shelia Ward, is abusing her position as the director’s personal and business manager, TMZ.com reported. The college sophomore further claims Ward has stated her intention to liquidate her son’s assets and leave his children with nothing, according to TMZ.

“My father’s allowed his mother to stay in that position out of fear and obligation to her as she’s bullied and abandoned my father since he was a small child, leaving him emotionally defenseless,” Cleopatra Singleton says, according to TMZ.

In her conservatorship petition, Ward says her 51-year-old son is unable to properly provide for his personal needs, including feeding and clothing himself.

A hearing on Ward’s petition is scheduled for July 9.