Hundreds fill Poway park for synagogue shooting vigil

POWAY, Calif. -- Candles lit the sky Sunday night as hundreds paid their respects to the victims of the synagogue shooting in Poway.

Hundreds shared their support at Valle Verde Park after a gunman opened fire at Congregation Chabad Saturday.

By night fall, religious leaders along with Poway Mayor Steve Vaus gathered at the microphone and spoke. The leaders called for an end to hate and Antisemitism. All three survivors were in attendance including an 8-year-old Noya Dahan and Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein.

The rabbi shared what happened when suspected shooter 19-year-old John T. Earnest walked in and shot multiple people. Longtime friend to Goldstein's family, Lori Gilbert Kaye, who helped secure a loan for the synagogue, died protecting Rabbi Goldstein from being shot.

Hearts were heavy including Randi Carlo's, who said she just had to come and give her condolences.

"It just felt like a personal attack," said Carlo. "I'm Jewish, but I'm not really religious. I just wanted to support everyone here. I can't really explain it."

Kaye's funeral will be held Monday at the Chabad synagogue at 2:00 p.m.