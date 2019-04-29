Family and friends lay synagogue shooting victim to rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Hundreds of people attended the burial Monday for Lori Gilbert Kaye, a 60-year-old woman who was killed when a gunman opened fire at Chabad of Poway synagogue two days prior.

The burial at El Camino Memorial Park in Sorrento Valley was filled with messages of strength and strong Jewish tradition. Like the dirt that poured over Kaye’s casket, raw, heart-wrenching emotion poured out of the people closest to her.

Kaye is remembered as a loving mother, wife and friend -- someone who was synonymous with kindness.

"You’re following in the footsteps of great martyrs of all history," said Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein.

It was the final goodbye for the woman so selfless that she gave her life protecting her Rabbi.

“Your life was sacrificed. My life was spared. And I promise you, Lori, it wasn’t in vain. We’re going to grow from this. We’re going to build from this," said Rabbi Goldstein.

Along with the words of the Torah and songs of prayer, loved ones not only held on to each other but to the belief they will see Kaye again someday.

"May her soul rest in peace," said Rabbi Goldstein.

Lori Kaye’s daughter Hannah participated in the Jewish tradition of helping to bury their loved one during the burial service. #ChabadofPoway #LoriKaye @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/FEVDPLi38Y — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) April 30, 2019

“The difference between victims and survivors are victims live in the past, survivors live in the future. We are going to look for a future because we survived another blow, a horrible blow, but we are going to survive, and build, and grow.” -Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/8wed86SvOQ — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) April 30, 2019

“Your life was sacrificed. My life was spared. And I promise you Lori, it wasn’t in vain. We’re going to grow from this. We’re going to build from this.” -Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who survived the attack on #ChabadofPoway @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/x5CHAb7yt8 — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) April 30, 2019