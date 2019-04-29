SAN DIEGO-- Alternative and "better for you booze" options are becoming a big trend. Tabitha Lipkin joins us from Boochcraft in Chula Vista with how they're trying to change the way you can consume alcohol. Tabitha?
“Better for you booze” with Boochcraft
-
Prepare your skin for summer and beyond with Dr. Nowak
-
Trips and tricks to be festival ready for Coachella and Stagecoach
-
Take a bite out of Easter weekend with Sweet Petite Confections
-
New rock ‘n’ roll themed eatery Himmelberg’s opens steps from Petco Park
-
‘Eggstravaganza’ happening this Easter weekend at Birch Aquarium
-
-
Celebrating other cultures with the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum
-
Tabitha Lipkin takes a dive at Turtle Reef with SeaWorld San Diego
-
Dine where the stars dine this Spring at Mille Fleurs in Rancho Santa Fe
-
La Costa Canyon High School “Addams Family” Production
-
Releasing ladybugs with Discovery Isle Preschool for Earth Day
-
-
SeaWorld San Diego celebrating World Penguin Day!
-
Celebrating International Dance Day at Neisha’s in Chula Vista
-
Newly renovated Inn at Moonlight Beach takes wellness to a new level