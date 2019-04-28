Breaking News: Woman killed, 3 others wounded in Poway synagogue shooting

Woman surrenders after hours long standoff in Chula Vista

Posted 12:10 PM, April 28, 2019, by , Updated at 12:13PM, April 28, 2019

A woman surrendered after an hours long standoff in Chula Vista after firing multiple shots

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A woman surrendered after an hours long standoff Sunday that was possibly a domestic violence situation, Chula Vista police said.

The 911 call in around 5:45 a.m.

A woman came out of an apartment complex located near the intersection of Nacion Avenue and Telegraph Canyon Road when she fired several shots at a man, according to CVPD.

Police evacuated the apartment complex prior to the woman’s surrender.

No one was injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

