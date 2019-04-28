Woman surrenders after hours long standoff in Chula Vista
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A woman surrendered after an hours long standoff Sunday that was possibly a domestic violence situation, Chula Vista police said.
The 911 call in around 5:45 a.m.
A woman came out of an apartment complex located near the intersection of Nacion Avenue and Telegraph Canyon Road when she fired several shots at a man, according to CVPD.
Police evacuated the apartment complex prior to the woman’s surrender.
No one was injured in the shooting.
This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
32.628352 -117.046329