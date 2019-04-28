Pedestrian fatally struck near North County shopping center

ESCONDIDO, Calif. –A man died after being struck by a car in Escondido, officials said Sunday.
Dispatchers were first alerted to the crash just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
Police and firefighters responded to the junction of Centre City Parkway and State Route 78, where they found a Honda Civic had hit a 36-year- old man, Escondido Police Lt. Mike Kearney said.
The 40-year-old male driver of the Civic had been traveling southbound and struck the other man just prior to a freeway entrance.
Paramedics tried to save the pedestrian, but he died at the scene, Kearney said.
Traffic detectives were investigating the crash.
33.118268 -117.085613