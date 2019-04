SAN DIEGO¬† — Firefighters were able to knock down a blaze at a Bird Rock home Sunday afternoon.

The fire started just before 2 p.m. on the second floor of a house on Beaumont Avenue near Midway Street, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Dave Pilkerton.

Crews had the fire out by 2:40 p.m.

There was no immediate damage estimate, and the cause of the fire was under investigation, Pilkerton said.

No one was injured.