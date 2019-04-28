Firefighters respond to building explosion in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, Calif. — Firefighters responded Sunday to the scene of an explosion inside an apartment building in San Pedro, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The explosion inside the two-story building at 1385 W. 13th St. was reported at 5:39 p.m., fire department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

The blast blew out a number of windows and significantly damaged one side of the building, Stewart said.

Firefighters and crews from Southern California Gas were at the scene to evaluate the structural integrity of the building and to try and determined what caused the explosion, Stewart said.

Firefighters also recorded a positive reading inside the building for methane gas, Stewart said. However, it’s not yet confirmed that the buildup of methane gas is what caused the blast. Firefighters were also working to determine where the gas leak was located.

No injuries were reported and firefighters remained at the scene to evaluate any continuing danger to the building, according to Stewart.