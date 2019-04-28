At least 1 killed in single-vehicle crash off SR-94

SAN DIEGO — At least one person died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash that took place off state Route 94 in San Diego, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash took place just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Federal boulevard and Home Avenue just north of SR-94, the CHP reported.

The vehicle apparently drove off the westbound 94 Freeway and overturned at that intersection, the CHP said.

The age and gender of the deceased has not yet been released by authorities. The victim’s name will be withheld pending notification of kin.