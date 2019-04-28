Breaking News: Officials provide an update on the Poway Synagogue Shooting

At least 1 killed in single-vehicle crash off SR-94

Posted 9:41 PM, April 28, 2019, by , Updated at 09:46PM, April 28, 2019

SAN DIEGO — At least one person died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash that took place off state Route 94 in San Diego, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash took place just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Federal boulevard and Home Avenue just north of SR-94, the CHP reported.

The vehicle apparently drove off the westbound 94 Freeway and overturned at that intersection, the CHP said.

The age and gender of the deceased has not yet been released by authorities. The victim’s name will be withheld pending notification of kin.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.