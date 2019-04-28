Synagogue shooting survivors previously targeted by hate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWAY, Calif. -- The family of a young girl injured in Saturday’s deadly shooting said they've dealt with anti-Semitic crime in San Diego before.

Eight-year-old Noya Dahan told CNN she was hit by shrapnel in the face and leg when a lone gunman opened fire at Congregation Chabad. She and her uncle, 34-year-old Almog Peretz were hospitalized for their injuries after the shooting.

Peretz, who was visiting from Israel at the time, is being is being called a hero for helping Dahan and other children run to the exit when the shots rang out.

The Dahan family was previously targeted in an anti-Semitic attack in 2015. During passover, vandals tagged the Dahan’s garage and truck with swastikas at their Mira Mesa home.

Noya's father, Israel Dahan, told FOX 5 that he moved his family to the U.S. from Israel in December of 2014 in search of a safer place to raise his children.